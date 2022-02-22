newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A love for the region and a desire to undertake further training in a rural setting has led Doctor Mark Kazzi to sign on with South Mudgee Surgery. Dr Kazzi is one of nine trainees who have commenced their specialist training in Mudgee, as provided by GP Synergy, and will work closely with popular local GP, Dr Peter Hawkins. Having already worked in a range of rural hospitals, including Goulburn, Nowra and Coffs Harbour, Dr Kazzi said it's the diverse training opportunities that piqued his regional interest. "I chose training in Western NSW based on my previous experiences working in rural communities where I found the job more rewarding and the training opportunities to be more diverse," Dr Kazzi said. "Mudgee had a welcoming vibe, and all the people were friendly. I found it to be the perfect fit for me in terms of the size of the town and the things that you can do." Dr Kazzi made the decision to become a GP "because of the impact you can make on the community around you", and added the opportunities for additional training are endless. "General practice also provides me with the opportunity to pursue additional training in a variety of fields that I find interesting including paediatrics, emergency, and sports medicine," he said. GP Synergy CEO Cameron Wilson said with GPs holstering an array of significance in a local community, to have nine undertaking specialist GP training in Mudgee is a significant contribution to rural healthcare. "GP registrars contribute significantly to primary healthcare provision in rural areas like Mudgee," Mr Wilson said. "A full-time doctor training in Western NSW will undertake, on average, more than 1600 consultations over a six-month period. "Receiving a first-class training experience is critical, as is ensuring doctors and their families are well-supported and nurtured by the local community." There are currently 112 GP registrars training throughout Western NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/f29ad447-4cb1-4a79-b203-7026d5d948d6.jpg/r447_625_4678_3016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg