newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For the first time in around twenty years, the Mudgee Basketball Mudgee Lakers teams participated in the Western Junior Waratah League last weekend. Round one for all teams was a tough learning experience, the high standard of the competition somewhat of a shock to the Lakers, although this did not deter them from giving their all in every game they played. The under 18 boys, with nine of the eleven squad members available, played four games going down against the well drilled combinations from Dubbo 97-11, Narrandera 108-57, Griffith 72-17 and Orange 73-18. However, coach Anthony Hamson was full of praise for their efforts. "Despite the lack of individual experience and lower competition standard in the local competition, the boys did not give up or drop their heads in any of the games," Hamson said. "Their efforts received praise from opposition coaching staff after every game, and they should be proud of how they represented the Mudgee Lakers against such stiff opposition." The under 16 boys finished round one without a win, losing to Dubbo 69-31 and Bathurst 89-26, but coach Peter Mayson was undeterred and looked forward with confidence to the remainder of the competition. "A fantastic effort from the lads from a team put together for the competition, quickly learning that getting at least a share of rebounds and beating the full courts press were two essentials for victory and areas to improve on for round two," Mayson said. "The team will also be pleased to see captain Cooper Crowe back next round after a late withdrawal because of COVID." It was also a similar story as far as results were concerned with the under 14 boys, going down to Griffith 52-37, Narrandera 58-36 and Dubbo 69-20. Against Griffith they were trailing by 18 points before reducing it to 5 in the last quarter. They gave away a 21-5 lead to Narrandera, before getting back to an 8 point deficit, while against undefeated Dubbo, despite the final score, showed glimpses of what they capable of producing. Coach Peter Doran described it as "a tough weekend of basketball for the team, with four debutantes playing their first WJL competition, but with some intense training sessions over the next few weeks, I am confident of winning results in round two". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/79425146-1b2b-4aac-84d6-4aa2c53289e2.jpg/r95_20_546_275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg