Lomax looking to take centre-stage this year as Charity Shield debut looms

Amid all the talk about the young guns at the Dragons, Zac Lomax has become the forgotten man. It's easy to forget he's only 22-years-old, considering he made his debut in 2018 and was a member of Brad Fittler's Origin squad in 2020. Instead, the focus this summer has been on the likes of Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan, Talatau Amone and the Feagai twins. It's a group that shapes as the future of the St George Illawarra Dragons. And it's a group that should also include Lomax, the centre determined to lead the club's rebuild. "I want to be the best centre I can be," Lomax said. "I'd love to be able to get back in the Origin squad, but my main goal is to be the best player I can for the Dragons. "It's about winning the competition. That's what we train for, I want to take my teammates to the next level." Long compared to Mark Gasnier, Lomax has endured a wretched injury run. He fractured his thumb twice and only managed to play 12 games last season. Lomax concedes the injuries impacted his mindset throughout 2021, the frustration of not being able to play wearing him down. Lomax sat out Sunday's trial win over the Eels but will make his first appearance of the season in Saturday's Charity Shield. The Dragons are likely to field a near-full strength side, the likes of Ben Hunt and Jack de Belin set to run out. Tyrell Fuimaono will not play, having taken the early guilty plea for his hip-drop tackle on Sunday. Saturday, Lomax hopes, is the start of an injury-free run. "Last year wasn't the year I wanted," Lomax said. "I was happy with how I started the season but injuries weren't on my side. That affected my performances. I only played less than half the season, it wasn't ideal. "I'm in a way better mind frame at the moment. I'm feeling super confident, I'm super excited for Saturday, I can't wait. I'm super pumped for this year, hopefully there are big things to come." Having emerged as the next big thing four years ago, Lomax knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight. It's the situation the current crop of juniors are experiencing, the group a glimmer of hope amid a lean run. Lomax is confident he can pass on a few lessons to his younger teammates. "The young lads have all the talent in the world, it's about understanding their craft and dedicating the time. "Us as teammates want to make sure they do that, it will benefit them and us as a team. If we're getting the best out of them, our team will be stronger. "If I can help drive that standard, that's my job as a teammate and they do the same to me."

