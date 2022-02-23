newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mudgee will be once again be awash with red, green and white on Saturday, February 26 as the town gets ready for the 2022 Charity Shield. While excitement is high, are you organised? Kick your footy season off the right way by reading all you need to know. Getting there is easy with a FREE shuttle bus going from Mudgee West (Nicholson Street, White Circle and Banjo Paterson intersection, Bell Street and Cox Street), the CBD (former Mudgee Tourist Office, Mudgee High School, St Matthew's Catholic School) and the Mudgee Racecourse. Each shuttle bus will start at 3.30pm and go on a continuous rotation every 15 minutes. There will be an add-on return bus service for Kandos, Rylstone and Lue that will cost $37. Tickets can be purchased here. Departures: Return buses will depart from Glen Willow Stadium at approximately 8.40pm. Gulgong add-on return service is sold out. The only walking route from the Mudgee CBD will be via the Holyoake Pedestrian Bridge. There will be no parking available at the facility or on Pitts Lane through the entirety of game day, except for those with a Mobility Parking Permit and/or Australian Disability Parking Permit. There will however be limited spaces at the Mudgee Racecourse. You can purchase your 2022 Charity Shield ticket here. According to Council's guide, you're encouraged to bring: However, the following items are not allowed: While you can bring your own snacks, there will be multiple food and beverage outlets operating during the event. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, February 26 there will be a partly cloudy with a top of 28 degrees and 20 per cent chance of rain. With overnight temperatures falling between 13 and 17, a light top coat is advised. Don't forget to slip, slop and slap throughout the day. Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium, Ulan Rd & Pitts Lane, Mudgee 2850. Make a weekend out of it by celebrating everything else Mudgee has to offer. Before heading to the Charity Shield on Saturday, why not attend the Rylstone Kandos Show on the Friday? You can wind your weekend up with the Mudgee Race Club country championship heat on Sunday.

