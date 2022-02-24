What is Mudgee's Kildallon? The new hub for Mudgee's arts community

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Many years in the making, Mudgee now has a news dedicated arts and education hub situated in a historic local building. Kildallon is the name of the newly opened community education and arts centre located at 70 Court Street, commonly known as a former TAFE site. Mudgee District University of the Third Age (U3A), Mudgee Performing Arts Society and the Mudgee Concert Band are now based at Kildallon while Cudgegong Camera Club and Mudgee Readers' Festival are moving to the facility as well. Local music teachers are also operating at Kildallon and Mudgee Arts Council will manage the building. Heather Rushton, President of the local U3A and Vice-President of Mudgee Arts Council said having most of Mudgee's creative groups together in one place will be a game-changer. "The reaction from the people who have been here and the classes that have taken that have been held here, have just been really pleased to see the building being used, utilised in a productive way," she said. "Most of these groups are just very grateful to be able to have a home. And it will only enhance - and allow them to expand their operations." Liz Halbisch, President of Mudgee Arts Council said it was a huge step forward for Mudgee. "Kildallon is a huge step forwards towards a bright future for the creative community of our region. Mudgee Arts Council is ecstatic to be able to begin offering facilities for the use of our community and we will continue to work towards improving and adding to the facilities we can offer. There is huge potential in this site and we look forward to using it for our creative future," she said. The original building at that address was the residence of merchant William Kellett, who was born in Kildallon, County Cavan in Ireland. Kildallon was occupied by the Kellett family until the 1940's when the Mudgee branch of CWA acquired the residence converting it to a girls' hostel. During that time, modifications were made to the existing building and additions were made to accommodate the girls. In 1983 TAFE took over the site, adding yet more buildings behind the original building. TAFE operated there until 2018. After years of lobbying by community groups, TAFE sold the Court St site in 2021 to the Mid-Western Regional Council on the provision that it be used by the community. Unfortunately, after years of being vacant, MWRC was required to repair a great deal of damage done to the buildings by vandals before the facility could open.

