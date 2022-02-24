Record number of junior registrations reason for coaching, ref call

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mudgee junior basketball season will tip off on Wednesday with a record number of over 100 players registering for the competition. It will stretch to the limit the coaching, refereeing and scoring resources of the Association, who are calling on all current senior players, any retired players and Life Members to assist. Games at the PCYC start at 4pm through to 7.30pm, and at St Matthews from 4.45pm to 6.45pm. Due to the number of new and returning players wishing to play, there will be three competitions. Group A will comprise mainly U-12s and the less experienced or new U-13s and U-14s, Group B the more experienced U-14s and U-15s and Group C some U-15s plus 16 and 17-year-olds moving up the ranks from last year. Group A and Group B will play at the PCYC, Group C at St Matthews. Any changes to the teams and draw will be posted on the Mudgee Basketball Facebook page before Wednesday.

