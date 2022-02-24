Guy Sebastian to perform in Mudgee

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

What's on around Mudgee Get those ticket-buying fingers ready, Guy Sebastian is coming to town on Saturday October 1 and he's bringing some friends along for a show he's calling Higher Sounds. Higher Sounds is Guy Sebastian's celebration of music alongside an entourage of artists, including Vika & Linda; Jarryd James and Busby Marou. The live spectacular will see Sebastian perform at Mudgee Showground with a curated set list featuring his well-known hits and crowd favourites with an infusion of soul, spanning across two decades of music. Tickets will go on sale from Thursday, 3 March at 10am local time. For more info, check out: teglive.com.au $1 per ticket sold will be donated to The Sebastian Foundation, a charity set up by Guy and Jules Sebastian to promote adolescent mental health and wellbeing via their national school program 'Open Parachute'. For more information on Guy Sebastian's Higher Sounds Tour, visit: teglive.com.au or guysebastian.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/60683fb8-58d1-4186-bce4-807371f62853.png/r0_23_1200_701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg