Off the back of a "fantastic" show of support from locals and a 'must play on' mentality about Mudgee's "world class" pitch, the Central Coast Mariners FC are booked in for a return to Glen Willow Stadium. Central Coast Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp, along with Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy, announced on February 24 that an A-League men's match between the Central Coast and Macarthur FC will be brought to Mudgee on March 19. Last November, the Mariners followed through on their promise to entertain, having brought the FFA Cup round 32 game against Blacktown City FC down to the wire, where they claimed a hard-fought 1-nil victory. Mr Mielekamp cited 'tremendous' facilities and a warm welcome from locals at last year's game as the reason behind the decision to return. "The welcome we had here for the FFA Cup was so fantastic, it was such a great game against Blacktown. We said when we were here, this is world class in this field. It was a shining light as a place to come back to," he said. "We've got every intention to come back and do it right, and keep doing it bigger and better time and time again." Given the March 19 game is a premiership fixture with vital points up for grabs, Mr Mielekamp confirmed the match will be heated, both on a competitive and emotional level. "There's a good rivalry between us and Macarthur, they knocked us out in the semi-final last year, and there's lots of points on the line in this game," he said. "I have no doubt the crowd will see the passion and the speed. The coaches will be going at it and the pressure will be on the referees to get the calls right, the emotions will be running high for us. "Every point will be really vital to where we're going to finish up on the ladder at the end so I dare say this game will have a big importance as to where both teams finish when it comes to finals." With a string of rugby league events having done the rounds in Mudgee, including the upcoming annual Charity Shield, Mayor Kennedy said the A-League match will offer something special to the region's young football fans. "You can't be what you can't see, it's true," he said. "Big rugby league games started coming here ever since our ground was built. Junior rugby league enrolments were about 220 then, now they're up to 300, and the same with the football kids, there's about 600 of them. "For kids who are born and bred in the country towns, it's really good to see their idols come to regional NSW so they actually see them in the flesh and blood. It gives them something to aspire to." Mudgee's female talent was a stark highlight for Mr Mielekamp during his 2021 visit, and added that he would like to see more regional girls flood through the talent pool. "What stood out to us when we were here last time was there are some fantastic female talents, there are some unbelievable girls that are coming through the system here and we just need to help them on their journey and pathway," he said. "The women's game is really growing, the women's A-League is really on an upward spiral. And it really is about making sure there's an increase in the talent pool that's coming through and an increase in the support base for the women's game. "For us to go back to the A-League and say 'this is a string to our bow, this is a part of a region we really want to make a true commitment to'. It's going to produce talent and give great opportunities for girls." Mudgee region locals and Mariners club members have the chance to secure tickets with a 48-hour pre-sale opening at 11am on Monday, February 28 via 123tix.com.au. Kick-off for the Saturday, March 19 clash will be 5.05pm with gates to open at 4pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

