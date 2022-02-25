newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be looking to retain the Charity Shield for 10th straight year and start their 2022 quest to go one better. Bunnies five-eighth, Cody Walker will be vital for Souths. In last year's game he scored three tries in 10 minutes, and another good performance from him will help Souths' chances of winning on Saturday night. Rabbitohs coach, Jason Demetriou will want his team to continue their great record in Mudgee given they are four from four in Charity Shield games in Mudgee, and to get their season off to a confident start. The Charity Shield has been played in Mudgee since 2018 and the St George Illawarra Dragons are yet to taste Charity Shield victory there, as a matter of fact the last time they won the event was back in 2012. Dragons centre, Zac Lomax will have to be at his very best if the Dragons are going to win, he will have to provide them with the x-factor that they need to upset Souths. Red V coach, Anthony Griffin will want his side to prove that they can compete with the contenders and beat last year's grand finalist, who will be at full strength for all but two players. A win will certainly give their confidence a much-needed boost. The way I see it, this one will be tight early on but by the end of the match, Souths will be showing too much class and will end up being too good for a hapless Dragons outfit. My prediction is Souths by 14.

