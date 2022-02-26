newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Footy fans from all corners of the state marched into Glen Willow Stadium on Saturday, February 26 to attend the 39th rendition of the annual Charity Shield fixture. For Arden De La Motte, the Saturday showstopper was his first Charity Shield game, an event that doubled as a celebration for his grandad's 79th birthday. In a slice of inspiration for the region's youngsters, former Parkes junior, Ben Lovett appeared in the curtain-raiser, a game dominated by the St George Illawarra Dragons in the first-half. Australian Community Media journalists, Ciara Bastow and Jay-Anna Mobbs, were among the crowd, snapping photos of some of the many passionate Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs fans. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/20e153e7-8e01-4c70-8069-5a665cc77b07.JPG/r0_262_4800_2974_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg