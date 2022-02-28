newsletters, editors-pick-list,

At about 5.20am on Sunday, February 27, emergency services were called to the Golden Highway, Cassilis, in the Upper Hunter, after reports two trucks had a head-on collision. The male driver of one of the trucks died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified. Officers from the Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police. An investigation into the crash is underway and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/9d64ae78-7ee1-4449-8876-a3ae13d71119.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg