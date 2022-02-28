The hottest fashions at the Mudgee Country Championships

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Under a mild Mudgee sun, the 2022 Country Championships were a day of triumphs and solemnity. Hundreds of punters turned out to see Gayna Williams mare Zoo Station take out the Newhaven Park CDRA Country Championship while Williams took out 1st and 2nd place in the Newhaven Park CDRA Country Championships. Zoo Station beat stablemate Tags in a dash to the line winning the $150,000 race. A moment of silence was held for apprentice jockey Marina Morel who passed away after being critically injured during trackwork at Gulgong on Tuesday, February 8. Marina was remembered as a talented jockey and a "beautiful soul inside and out".

