Sunday's Country Championships meeting at Mudgee Race Club might have been all about the Central Districts hopes, but one Western Districts contender put his name up in lights. The Brett Robb-trained Great Buy took out the second race of the showcase meeting in a perfect warm-up for the $150,000 Western Districts heat at Coonamble on March 13. Much of the buzz in the lead-up to Sunday's Evergreen Turf Showcase Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m) was about Salire, which was to be ridden by champion jockey Hugh Bowman. The Dunedoo product again returned to his home region for the bumper meeting and he teamed up with trainer Cameron Crockett to pilot $1.60 favourite Salire. READ ALSO: But it Dubbo trainer Robb smiling post-race after a fine ride from apprentice jockey Jackson Searle. Searle and Great Buy ($5.50) sat second on the outside of leader Unpredicted ($14) early on before taking the lead at the top of the straight. The lead he built proved too much to overcome for Salire, who had sat midfield, and Bowman had to settle for second while Robb's fellow Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm was third with Ferus (Jean Van Overmeire, $21). "Off last start, I was quite confidence coming into today," Searle said of Great Buy to Sky Thoroughbred Central. "I just knew if I put him forward and put him into the race he'd do the rest." Searle has ridden against Bowman once previously in a midweek event in the city but Sunday marked the first time he'd beaten him. "He's a very good jockey so it's good to ride with him," Searle added. The victory too Great Buy's record to three wins and four placings from 20 career starts. In three starts this preparation the five-year-old gelding has run sixth in a Randwick Highway before running second at Dubbo and then winning at Mudgee. Everything now points to the Coonamble qualifier, which Great Buy also contested last year. Robb's hope ran sixth last year in a race won by Activation, who is now trained by Clint Lundholm and will also be returning to the $150,000 heat this year.

