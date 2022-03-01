newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police have offered a $250,000 reward in the hope of finding answers about a baby girl who suspiciously died in Dubbo three years ago. Jayleigh Murray - then aged 11-months-old - was found unresponsive at her home on Aldrin Avenue in Dubbo about 6.20pm on June 6, 2019. She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was taken to Dubbo Hospital. The baby was later airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, where she died on June 12 - just 12 days short of her first birthday. A post-mortem examination revealed the toddler suffered from a non-accidental head trauma and other suspicious injuries before her death. Detectives established Strike Force Binara to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Despite extensive investigations, no one has been charged in relation to Jayleigh's death. Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said she hoped the reward would prompt people with information to speak with investigators. "We've been investigating over the past two years, and we've found a number of gaps in information that the community has been able to provide us," she said. "Police understand there are people within the community that know about what happened to Jayleigh and we hope the incentive is enough for them to come forward and break whatever bond it is that has prevented them coming forward in the past." Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who had contact with Jayleigh or her family in the days and weeks leading up to her death. "She was a baby girl that had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh, she had her whole life ahead of her but it was cut short by someone and we want to know what happened," Detective Sergeant Doherty said. Investigators from Child Abuse and Sex Crimes will be in Dubbo for the next week to answer any calls in relation to this and meet people who have information to help them. Detective Sergeant Doherty said police wouldn't stop looking for answers, to give meaning to her short life. "This is a baby child, someone needs to stand up for her, someone needs to tell her story," she said. "We hope they come forward for Jayleigh, but if the money is the incentive we'll keep going until we get the right story." Investigations under Strike Force Binara continue. Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Binara investigators are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

