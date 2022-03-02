newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The familiar buzz of the postie bike will be a welcome one as Mudgee looks forward to the arrival of 150 Variety postie bike dashers, riding for the greater good as part of the eighth Variety Postie Bike Dash on Sunday, March 6. The six day dash, which begins in Mudgee, sees riders travel off the beaten track for over 1,400km stopping at rural towns and schools along the scenic route before returning to Mudgee on Friday, March 11. The locals can look forward to the spectacle of the colourful crew who will mostly be dressed in novelty team themes including Postie Dogs, Wascally Wabbits, Pirates, Dusty Sistas and The Cows. The event takes riders through the NSW bush and countryside, with the aim of injecting thousands of tourism dollars as dashers splash out at rural towns along the way as well as hand delivering special gifts to five schools. It is anticipated that each town the riders stop at will benefit from around $20,000 in tourism dollars with a further $35,000 in grants being awarded for gifts and equipment to schools. Variety NSW/ACT CEO Vanessa Barry said the boutique event has grown in popularity since 'Dashers' first hit the road in 2014. "The Postie Bike Dash is a unique event that brings together riders of all ages - from their early 20s through to 80 and people from all walks of life with two things in common, a postie bike and a desire to help kids in need ," she said adding, "They may all begin the event as strangers, but everyone crosses the finish line as friends having shared an incredible six days of adventures together delighting communities along the way." Participants are required to raise at least $2,000 with the funds helping to support children in NSW and the ACT who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability. Variety will provide grants to five schools along the route, giving Dashers the opportunity to see the difference made by their fundraising efforts. "Variety impacted the lives of more than 28,500 kids last year but we are only able to do our vital work thanks to the generosity of our incredible supporters, including those who take part in our motoring events," Ms Barry said. "The Dash will visit a number of small, remote schools and everyone will have the chance to see our grants in action and discover just how valuable the support is to these regional communities." Schedule: To find out more about Variety Postie Bike Dash, visit www.variety.org.au/postiebikedash.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/079d1c7c-b14b-402b-a82c-284e1e47481e.jpeg/r249_206_3861_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg