Local event organisers are encouraged to apply for funding and in-kind support through Council's Events Assistance Program. The program is open to not-for-profit events that are being held from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Events with proven success of at least two years can apply for multi-year funding of up to three years in the one application form. All events requesting 100 per cent in-kind assistance for activities such as field or venue hire, traffic management and waste services will receive 10 bonus points in the scoring review. Council's general manager, Brad Cam said the program requires events to demonstrate the value they provide to the community. "The program is designed to provide funding assistance to community events which benefit the local economy and attract visitors to the region," Mr Cam said. "Previous recipients have included Sculptures in the Garden, Kandos Street Machine, Can Cruise, Small Farm Field Days, Rylstone Street Feast and more. "We are encouraging event organisers to apply now for funding of up to $2,500 for events taking place in the second half of the year." Applications are now open and can be lodged on Council's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/2ad661db-de49-42b8-b967-d58c9eded770.jpg/r1239_456_6720_3553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg