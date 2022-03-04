news, local-news,

Kandos-based artist Fleur MacDonald combines painted renditions of crocheted, tatted and knitted doilies with repurposed wooden salad and serving bowls, platters and trays. 'Based on a True Story' references the once-popular craft of doily making that was practiced by women to lend their homes an air of gentility. Once categorised as women's work, the process of creating the intricate pattern of a doily is a deceptively complex skill requiring sophisticated mathematical calculations, pattern interpretation and manual dexterity. MacDonald's interest in doilies led her to discover the story of the late Lucy Williams, a renowned local who practiced her needle skills from the age of seven through to her one hundredth year which she celebrated in 2000. Williams' story of quiet, sustained mastery of her craft inspired MacDonald to create the works featured in 'Based on a True Story'. A BRAG Foyer Space Exhibition 'Fleur MacDonald: Based on a True Story' will be on display at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) until Sunday April 3, 2022. Opening hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays 10am to 2pm, closed on Mondays. Entry to BRAG is free. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/248eedb3-a09b-43f3-b33c-b47a7f94f463.jpg/r3_418_6716_4211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg