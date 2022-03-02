newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Racing Mates continues to bring the Racing Industry together after hosting its latest BBQ get-together for participants at the Mudgee Showcase race meeting on February 27. Supported by the Mudgee Race Club, the BBQ provided a much-needed opportunity for participants to unite following the recent tragic passing of apprentice jockey Marina Morel. Morel, 30, passed away on February 12 as a result of injuries sustained following a trackwork fall at Gulgong on February 8. The Mudgee club honoured Morel with a race named in her honour to open the Showcase meeting, which was led by a minutes silence and words by Racing Chaplain, Colin Watts, and a jockeys guard of honour prior to the meeting. "It was a good day and a nice way to honour Marina," Mudgee Race Club manager, Belinda Holden said. "The club was also proud to support the Racing Mates BBQ to provide further relief to local members of the racing community. "It was also lovely to have Colin Watts and Marina's close loved ones involved in the moving tribute prior to the race meeting." The Racing Mates BBQ was led by ambassador Pat Webster who emphasised the importance of bringing participants together for a chat. "It's important for us all to check on our racing mates, and even more so when tragedies like the loss of Marina occur which effects everyone in the racing community," Webster said. "Marina was a well loved and respected young lady and has been a tremendous loss to all who knew her, particularly the many racing participants in the Mudgee and Gulgong region. "Sitting down for a chat can make all the difference in someone's life and Racing Mates plays an important role in providing the link between those in need and the required support." Further information about Racing Mates and its Ambassadors can be found at online at www.racingmates.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/6ee42aa2-2d28-4059-a2db-7ba4afc74b33.jpg/r2_146_2039_1297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg