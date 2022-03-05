Feel the buzz? There's more where that came from

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

One down, many more to go. From the Rylstone Kandos Show to the Charity Shield to the Newhaven Park Country Championships, what wasn't on last weekend? The 39th annual Charity Shield was without a doubt a highlight for many, especially St George Illawarra Dragons fans who saw their club slay (cliche, I know) the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the first time in 10 years on Saturday, and what a spectacle it was. Sunday's Country Championships at Mudgee Race Course got off to a more sobering start with the first race of the day dedicated to Marina Morel, 30, an apprentice jockey who tragically passed on February 12 as a result of injuries sustained following a trackwork fall at Gulgong four days prior. Morel's race was led by a minute's silence and words from Racing Chaplain, Colin Watts as well as a jockey's guard of honour. "Marina was a well loved and respected young lady and has been a tremendous loss to all who knew her, particularly the many racing participants in the Mudgee and Gulgong region," Racing Mates BBQ ambassador, Pat Webster said. Our photographer, Simone Kurtz, was at the Sunday meeting snapping photos of the happy racegoers. If you haven't seen her galley yet, click here. Fear not that the weekend has gone with many more action-packed Saturdays and Sundays just around the corner. If you simply can't wait any longer and want to experience some buzz right here, right now, you have the Mudgee Show this weekend before an A-League fixture between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC on March 19 at Glen Willow. And let's not forget about the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles versus Canberra Raiders round four NRL fixture on April 2, and a Mudgee Race Club meeting on April 3. Until then! Mudgee Guardian journalist, Jay-Anna Mobbs

