Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated across the Bathurst diocese between March 13-19, and the theme for 2022 is 'Experience the Spirit of Community'. Our Catholic schools are welcoming communities which seek to support parents as the first educators of their children. 2020 and 2021 have been years punctuated by the COVID pandemic and all that it entailed including lockdowns, remote learning, social distancing, sanitising, ventilation and mask-wearing. Families have looked to our schools throughout this period as nurturing communities where they know their children will be safe and cared for. The Catholic Diocese of Bathurst provides a diverse range of educational opportunities to over 9500 students in 33 schools, from primary schools in small rural communities to large secondary schools in the regional towns. Our schools are communities of faith, part of the local parish community and working closely with that community to form the children in their care. This makes every school unique, as it is found within a unique local environment. Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bathurst nurture the potential of each child in a holistic, student-centred learning environment. Our schools are led by teachers who are expert educators and who are passionately committed to the learning and wellbeing of each student in their care. These teachers challenge our young people to live out the message of Jesus and help them to develop the knowledge and skills which will enable them to reach their full potential as compassionate and contributing members of society. Our Catholic schools are affordable, inclusive, and quality learning communities, and we warmly invite you to 'Experience the Spirit of Community' in your local Catholic school. Check your local Catholic school website and Facebook page for the dates of open days and meetings with the principal, or visit our website www.bth.catholic.edu.au, to make an enrolment enquiry.

Your chance to experience Catholic Schools Week

READY TO CELEBRATE: Mrs Christina Trimble- Executive Director of Schools, Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst. Photo: Supplied

2020 and 2021 have been years punctuated by the COVID pandemic and all that it entailed including lockdowns, remote learning, social distancing, sanitising, ventilation and mask-wearing.

Families have looked to our schools throughout this period as nurturing communities where they know their children will be safe and cared for. The Catholic Diocese of Bathurst provides a diverse range of educational opportunities to over 9500 students in 33 schools, from primary schools in small rural communities to large secondary schools in the regional towns. Our schools are communities of faith, part of the local parish community and working closely with that community to form the children in their care. This makes every school unique, as it is found within a unique local environment. Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bathurst nurture the potential of each child in a holistic, student-centred learning environment. Our schools are led by teachers who are expert educators and who are passionately committed to the learning and wellbeing of each student in their care.

These teachers challenge our young people to live out the message of Jesus and help them to develop the knowledge and skills which will enable them to reach their full potential as compassionate and contributing members of society. Our Catholic schools are affordable, inclusive, and quality learning communities, and we warmly invite you to 'Experience the Spirit of Community' in your local Catholic school. Check your local Catholic school website and Facebook page for the dates of open days and meetings with the principal, or visit our website www.bth.catholic.edu.au, to make an enrolment enquiry. Mrs Christina Trimble - Executive Director of Schools, Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst