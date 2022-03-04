newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Excitement is building for the first edition of the Mudgee Show and Rodeo since 2019, with Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders giving organisers 45,000 reasons to celebrate. Mr Saunders has announced the $45,000 from the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package to help the Mudgee Show Society cover the costs of this year's event. Mudgee Show Society president Bill Robinson labelled the funding "marvellous". "At the moment we've got a record number of exhibitors coming in as people try to come out of COVID, and this is going to allow them to do that and to come out and have a really good day," Mr Robinson said. "There's something for everyone - if you can't find something to do here, something to look at, then you're not looking hard enough! "Hopefully it's a big one!" Mr Saunders said the 2020 Mudgee Show and Rodeo was one of the first events in the region to be affected by COVID-19. "Even in 2021 organisers made the difficult decision to make it a livestock-only event," Mr Saunders said. "The show is a highlight of the Mudgee calendar as it brings the community together, which is especially important after all we've been through over the last couple of years. READ MORE: "This funding means reduced fees for stall-holders, free attractions including pony rides and face-painting, and the entertainment is on us!" Applications are open until Friday, April 29, or when funding is exhausted. For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, click here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

