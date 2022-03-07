news, local-news,

An Andrew Johns Cup campaign described by Western coach Tony Woolnough as the most difficult he's been a part of ended in further disappointment on Saturday. After failing to win any of their first four games in the under 16s competition, Woolnough's Rams were aiming to finish on a high at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval. But it wasn't to be and instead Woolnough was left to lament more mistakes after a heavy 44-10 loss to the Greater Northern Tigers. A stalwart of Western coaching, Woolnough admitted a COVID-impacted pre-season, lack of training and plenty of travel made an impact on his side this year, but he added the team simply wasn't at the standard required in terms of execution and attitude. "It was more of the same," a dejected Woolnough said. "We've been our own worst enemy throughout the competition and today it was more of the same. "They kept trying to the end there but I think a bit of resilience was lacking throughout the competition. When things get hard, the easy option is to throw things away so I think they need to work on digging their heels in and stopping the mistakes and penalties." READ ALSO: The writing was on the wall early on Saturday as the Tigers opened the scoring through Ryan Jurkans after a shift to the left and while the Rams had the chance to hit back, the attack was disjointed and a number of handing errors gifted possession back to the visitors. The Tigers were good enough to take advantage and scored three tries in the space of seven minutes to make it 22-0. Western fans finally had reason to cheer three minutes before the break when fullback Bailey Peschka, whose workrate never dropped throughout the match, wormed his way over from close range. But right on half-time the Rams were dealt another blow when hooker Tully Howell suffered a nasty head knock and required plenty of attention. Howell didn't return for the rest of the match while the Tigers' powerful forward pack, led by prop Campbell Munn, set the platform once again when play restarted. The lead quickly grew to 34-4 and the frustration within the Rams camp was growing as the Tigers continued to find joy and plenty of metres around the ruck. Munn then got his deserved four-pointer and while Rams winger Harry Wald, his side's best player this season, grabbed yet another try late on the Tigers had the final say as Oscar Atkin crossed to put the icing on the result. "We had a late start and then we had limited training and it's so hard with the geographics of it all," Woolnough said, adding it was "very much so" his most difficult season. "We train once a week at best and most of the time it's on the way to a game so that does make it difficult. "Obviously Harry Wald has been a standout and there's been a few others but working as a team was probably our downfall." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/a3d6f64f-ecf7-4a8e-af12-58b115c63e5d.JPG/r457_698_2963_2114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg