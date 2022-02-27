newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium Complex is set to further accommodate for more of the state's sporting fans. The Mid-Western Regional Council has received a $103,000 grant from the Regional Tourism Acceleration Fund to add permanent accessible amenities to the town's premier sporting facility. "This funding will enable Council to build a permanent accessible amenities and public first-aid addition attached to the Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium, including accessible toilets and baby change area, and first aid room," Mid-Western Regional Council general manager, Brad Cam said. "Currently at major events and local carnivals first aid has a temporary marquee under the stadium and similarly a portable disabled toilet brought in. "Thanks to the NSW Government we can now have suitable permanent facilities for patrons." Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders, who made the announcement on March 9, said with the facility attracting top notch events, more fans will be permanently catered for. "From the recent Charity Shield to the upcoming A-League clash, Glen Willow draws people from far and wide to the Mudgee region," Mr Saunders said. "Unfortunately, the facility has lacked the accessible amenities expected of one of regional NSW's best stadiums. "This funding will deliver a more inclusive facility, supporting the needs of all tourists, especially those with disability, when attending community and sporting events as participants and spectators."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/6272c9cd-063d-43a9-bc4c-6c202a84ac11.jpg/r6_717_4018_2984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg