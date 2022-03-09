news, local-news,

Updated: A man missing from the Tamworth area has been located safe and well. The 65-year-old was last heard from at about 8am on Saturday, March 5, 2022, by family after he called stating he was returning home to Tamworth from a trip to Mudgee. He was reported missing to officers from Oxley Police District when he did not return home as expected. Following inquiries, the man was located safe and well on Wednesday (March 9) afternoon. Police would like to thank the media, public, NSW SES and VRA for their assistance. Earlier: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Tamworth. Lester Roser, aged 65, was last heard from at about 8am on Saturday, March 5, 2022, by family after he called stating he was returning home to Tamworth from a trip to Mudgee. He was reported missing to officers from Oxley Police District when he did not return home as expected. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare. Lester is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 183cm tall, of medium build, with grey hair. He is driving a white Toyota Hilux utility, bearing New South Wales registration EDP93J. Police believe he may be in the Mudgee to Hill End following the Turon River to Capertee National Park area, before returning to Tamworth. Anyone with information about Lester's whereabouts is urged to contact Lithgow Police Station on 6352 5399 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

