Ashley Weber is claiming the title of Mudgee's maddest Mariners fan, having supported the club since its formation in 2004. The local father is elated the club will make their way to Glen Willow in less than two weeks to take on Macarthur FC in round 19 of the Isuzu UTE Men's A-League. "I am the biggest Mariners fan in Mudgee by far, I have no doubt," Weber said. "This jersey has made the rounds at Woolies and Coles plenty of times and around the town. "I am very keen for this game, ready for game day already, can't wait, only two weeks. I'll be at the game among the yellow army." Council partnered with the Mariners to deliver the event with funding through the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund, and is a teaming up that has won Weber over. "As my colleagues and friends know, I have been in a few people's ears about this over the years, I think it's great," he said. "It's difficult for me to get back up to the coast to make the games so having them in our own backyard and being a mad fan it's just a really exciting experience and I think it's great for the club, the town and the game. "Game day is a great experience for a neutral and a Mariners mad fan like myself. The atmosphere is great, you get to see top flight soccer in Australia. I would encourage everyone to get out there and see the players and experience a bit of soccer culture." Ticket prices for the game start from $35 for grandstand, $20 for adult general admission, $10 for children (over five) general admission and $15 for concession general admission. "Every point will be really vital to where we're going to finish up on the ladder at the end so I dare say this game will have a big importance as to where both teams finish when it comes to finals," Central Coast Mariners CEO, Shaun Mielekamp said. Gates open at 4pm and kick-off is 5.05pm. Tickets on sale at 123tix.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

