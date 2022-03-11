Drinking water in certain Mid-Western townships deemed unsafe following storms

news, local-news,

Recent storms have caused problems with water treatment at the Rylstone Water Treatment Plan making drinking water in the Rylstone, Kandos, Charbon and Clandulla areas unsafe. Water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe. Water should then be allowed to cool and be stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated. Bottled water or cool boiled water should be used for drinking, washing uncooked food (e.g. salad vegetables and fruit), making ice, cleaning teeth, gargling and pets' drinking water. Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher. Children should take bottled water or cool boiled water to school. If you cannot boil the water, unscented household bleach (containing 4% - 5% available chlorine) may be used. Add two drops of bleach to 1 litre of water (or 4 drops if the water is cloudy), mix well, and allow to stand for 30 minutes before use. Mudgee and Gulgong town water remains safe for consumption. This advice should be followed until further notice and Council will continue to update residents via Facebook and its website. Council is asking residents to share this advice with neighbours and friends in the affected area as they work to rectify the problem. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/64fcb068-61c8-4492-9a7a-dd1c7ee680fa.jpg/r0_48_1068_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg