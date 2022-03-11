newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In a show of Mudgee pride, a local business has earned international honours after placing in the 23rd Los Angeles Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition. As the only Australian entrant of over 500 total entries, Mudgee Harvest Olive Oil was up against producers from all over the world, including Algeria, Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey and the United States. Achieving a bronze medial in their category in what is considered one of the most recognised and major olive oil competitions in the world has delighted firm principles, David Sargeant and David Swansson. "We were delighted to receive the award this week on the back of having been receiving favourable comments on our product over the past few months," Mr Sargeant said. "It's a great achievement for a small Mudgee firm and again has put Mudgee on the international map." The local duo entered the competition off the back of "extremely favourable" comments shared from restaurants and businesses who use their supplies in the region and Sydney area.

