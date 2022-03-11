newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Barriers are soon to be broken down for female students across the Mid-Western region as the NSW Government prepares to roll out a $30 million menstrual hygiene program. Off the back of a successful trial in 31 schools in South Western Sydney and the Dubbo region, free menstrual hygiene products will soon be deployed in all public schools, including those in the Mudgee area. Lue Public School principal, Caron McDonald believed it was a "great initiative" to offer support to all young girls at school and reduce disadvantages. "This is another step forward in reducing barriers for girls and for ensuring that no female student is disadvantaged," Ms McDonald said. "As a school, we have always ensured there are personal hygiene supplies available for our students but this initiative removes the need for students to ask, something which many are shy to do. "Girls are maturing earlier nowadays and in primary school, there is still that sense of feeling different in this situation. This will certainly help towards removing that." The program will provide schools with dispensers, tampons and pads for free and is expected to support young women's health, engagement and attendance at school. "We have seen through the pilot program that providing sanitary items has a positive impact on educational engagement and attainment," Minister for Education, Sarah Mitchell said. "By openly discussing periods, endometriosis and reproductive health, we are removing the taboo around women's health issues." The Department of Education will work with each school to discuss options for the location of the dispensers and facilitate installation through external contractors. The program is expected to be rolled out to every school by 30 June 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/5cf001d0-e278-4f6d-b3dd-85cfbd6b98e5.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg