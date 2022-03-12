An out of the ordinary Friday for Gulgong

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Although this week started off nice and steady, we've headed into the weekend full of energy, suspicion and intrigue. Following on from the International Women's Day buzz on Tuesday, we took a turn down the community-minded story route. Mudgee Baptist Church has created what's known as Mudgee's Pantry - a place where those in a sticky financial situation can receive a helping hand. Didn't see it? You can take a look here. On Thursday, the Olinda flood shared the spotlight with a heartening story about a local woman, Sara Beckinsale, who armed herself with knowledge that set her on a path to directly financially assist a Ukrainian family. The family of four, who live in Odessa, have been separated since the early days of the war, with the father figure taking up arms early on despite no experience - "I'm very worried for him," the Ukranian woman said. "At night we sometimes hear explosions in the sea. When the alarms are on, we sit in the hallway on the floor because we have the strongest walls there." It's not what I would call the brightest of stories, but it's certainly one that shows no matter the distance, we stand together. Friday, my goodness. If you don't know about the multiple shootings in the Gulgong area, it's about time you caught up. First, there was a shooting at a property on Wonga Roo Road, Bungaba, then some hours later multiple gunshots were fired into a Mayne Street business, and after that, a man produced a knife when speaking with police. An investigation is underway whether the incidents are related but this certainly was not a typical day for Gulgong. Now you are all caught up, so go on. Enjoy your weekend, you deserve it. Until next time! Mudgee Guardian journalist, Jay-Anna Mobbs

