Electric vehicle drivers enjoying freedom from petrol pump pain

The country is in the grip of petrol panic. Prices have soared above $2 per litre with no signs of slowing down and filling up your car has become an anxiety-inducing endeavour, with dockets showing into the hundreds of dollars for some drivers. But there is a growing contingent of drivers who never have to visit a petrol bowser. For electric vehicle (EV) owners the cost of fuel is a moot point, and in some cases 'filling up' costs nothing. One such driver is Mudgee business owner Steve Harding, who purchased a Tesla Model 3 EV earlier this year, and amid the current pain at the bowser for the majority of drivers on the road, says it ended up being the perfect time to buy an EV. "If it doesn't make sense now, it never will," he said. Steve owns and runs a solar, battery and pumping installation company in Mudgee with his wife, Kim. He said other than the initial outlay for the car itself, which with government and business rebates came in below $60,000, there are effectively no running costs at all. Steve charges his car at home from his solar and battery setup and similarly at work, a driving force in their decision to buy an EV. "Really, what drove us was a pure economic reasoning of it. And that both our house and our business has solar on it. We can drive the car to work, we can plug it in here... and it's charged when we leave. And we only charge when we leave work to drive back every day," he said. "Even though we live out here in the country - most people don't travel more than 40 or 50 kilometers commuting to work. And through the whole pandemic, people that have been working at home have been doing less." Steve drives roughly 100 kilometres every day between work and home in Ilford and estimated that at the current fuel prices - up to over $2 at time of publishing - his trip would have cost him around roughly $22 per day. Travelling to work every weekday for a year would add up to more than $5,000 at current petrol prices. Their particular model can travel 350kms on a 100 per cent charge. Depending on how much you pay for your electricity at home and how much you drive, you could be saving hundreds of dollars a week by switching to an all-electric vehicle or hybrid. Katrina Usman, NRMA Spokesperson said Mudgee drivers have had their wallets hit hard. "NSW has seen record fuel price increases over the last six months and Mudgee is no exception. Over the last four weeks, fuel prices in Mudgee have risen by 24.8 cents per litre," she said. "In addition to record high prices for regular unleaded fuel, we have also seen record prices for diesel due to ongoing supply issues and high demand for diesel fuel for heating during the Northern Hemisphere winter. Over the last four weeks, the price of diesel fuel in Mudgee has risen by 35.5 cents per litre. "The volatility of global oil prices are having a dramatic impact on Australian families and the Australian economy. While there has been a significant drop in oil prices overnight for both diesel and unleaded fuels, it may still be some time before Australians see relief at the bowser. "We know persistent high fuel prices are putting immense pressure on the cost of living for Australian families, especially in regional communities due to longer travel distance and a reliance on diesel fuels for farming and industry." Mudgee has just a handful of free EV charging stations in the CBD. A slower 'destination charger' on Market Street, Club Mudgee has an NRMA 'rapid charger' and the Winning Post Motor Inn has a number of destination chargers available for paying guests. As part of the NSW Government's EV strategy, it removed stamp duty from EVs under $78,000 purchased in September last year and will remove it from all other EVs and plug-in hybrids from 1 July 2027 or when EVs make up at least 30 per cent of new car sales, at which time a road user charge will also be introduced.

