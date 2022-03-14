newsletters, editors-pick-list,

This week workers have been taking the covers off new road signage in Mudgee revealing fresh speed signs alerting drivers of a new speed limit of 40km/h for parts of the CBD. The original proposal put forward in April 2021, asked residents to give feedback on a plan to enact a 40km/h speed limit around parts of Mudgee including along Church Street and Market Street. In a report from Jul 2021, Council noted that 139 submissions were received with many of the respondents agreeing with the safety improvements of the proposal. The project was 100 per cent funded by the State Government. At the time Council said the proposal is to introduce a 40km/h High Pedestrian Activity Area (HPAA) is part of a strategy to reduce the statistics of crashes involving pedestrians. In the 2021 report it was revealed that there had to-date been five pedestrian-related accidents in the CBD with one of those being fatal. Mid-Western Regional Council director of operations, Garry Hemsworth said in 2021 that the reduced speed zones are a benefit to all members of the local community. "Managing speed is a key component in managing pedestrian safety. It also enhances the liveability, amenity and economic success of communities," Mr Hemsworth said. "Introducing a 40km/h HPAA will improve mobility within the CBD, encourage walking and cycling, and improve conditions for mobility-impaired groups." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/814b5e3a-5990-41da-a0a8-39dfdca7cda3_rotated_270.png/r0_3_866_492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg