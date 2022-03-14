newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The spotlight on real estate in regional NSW continues to shine due to strong buyer demand from Sydney, low interest rates and relative housing affordability when compared to metro and city markets. All of these factors increased the focus on client service and leveraging local expertise to get the best results in the current market, and in doing so, The Property Shop, was recognised recently at several industry awards. David Goldring was named the National Sales Agent of the Year for Regional Australia in the 2022 Real Estate Business Awards. Mr Goldring's win was significant as he competed in a strong field of finalists covering franchised and independent agencies across all states. "I'm honoured to be nominated, let alone win this prestigious award," he said. "This can only be achieved with the support of an amazing team around me and the clients that trusted me with their home. Honoured is an understatement, I'm humbled and thankful for everyone who supported me." Two weeks ago at the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards (ARERA's), Wendy Box was announced as National Property Manager of the Year, while Alyse Pilley was named NSW Sales Agent of the Year. "What an absolute honour to be recognised amongst Australia's finest property managers. This wouldn't be possible without the dedication and hard work put in by my team. We have all worked so hard through what can only be described as a very turbulent couple of years," Ms Box said. "It's an absolute honour, I wouldn't be able to do what I love without my clients past and present along with the entire team at The Property Shop for their ongoing support. Awards are nice but results for clients are better, and this has always been my focus," Ms Pilley said. "All three awards are reflective of our whole team who support each other and demonstrate their shared commitment and passion to helping clients make their move in the Mudgee Region," The Property Shop director, Andrew Palmer said. "To have three of our team recognised at a national and state level with these leading industry awards from one town and one office in Australia was an achievement beyond our expectations."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/47adebb0-e421-46f5-9457-4459b8dccc42.png/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg