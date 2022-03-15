Lue students enjoy their final days of swimming on site until summer returns

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

And just like that swim season at Lue Public School has come to an end until the next one in November. We are so very lucky at our school to have our own pool on site. There are only a small handful of public schools in the whole of NSW that have a pool on site and we are one of them. From the middle of term 4 to typically about week 7 in term 1, all students swim three times a week during the day at school, taught by our fabulous swim teacher, Mrs Rachel Johnson from Rylstone. Being able to swim is a life-saving skill as well as being a wonderful way to keep fit and, of course, super fun. We have our swim rotations timed to perfection, with all students swimming for 30 minutes in small groups between 11am and 2pm. Although the weather is cooling and our swim season has come to an end, that doesn't mean we close up the pool as it's time for pool maintenance. We have just had an automatic chlorinator installed that will save us so much time and money in the long term. Our GA, Mr McDonald, looks after our pool really well to make sure it is beautiful and sparkling clean for every swim session. Now he has time to touch up paintwork around the enclosure, stain the decking and make sure it is in tip top condition ready to go again later in the year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/1c52a218-3246-4339-8a16-762fca75dad4.JPG/r358_503_3288_2158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg