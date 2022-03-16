newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's been three years in the waiting but Mudgee's first Legends Pro-Am tournament has finally arrived. Seasoned pros will link arms with local amateurs at Mudgee Golf Club on Monday, March 21 to take a swing at the KFC Legends Pro-Am event. Successor of the latest PGA Sparms Legends Pro-Am Tour round, Glenn Joyner is one of 33 pros over the age of 50, including Guy Wall and Mike Ferguson, scheduled to attend. "The KFC Legends Pro-Am puts a new tournament on the map. It creates a whole new sponsorship and marketing angle for the golf club in an arm we haven't had before, it links us to the pros," Mudgee Golf Club pro, Peter Mayson said. "We did have Pro-Ams before I got here 12-13 years ago but this is the first Legends Pro-Am that we've run at Mudgee." Fifty-seven professionals were initially booked in to partake in the modified five person ambrose, however the recent down-poor has come at a cost, with 24 pulling out of the $11,000 Mudgee Legends Pro-Am leg. "It was amazing the quality of players who wanted to come but obviously the bigger guys in Sydney have had to postpone because their courses were underwater," Mayson said. "We know next year we'll have roughly 50 pros that'll spend one, two, three nights in town. If we can grow the sponsorship and make it a two day event, it'll grow significantly. "If we can run a successful event this year, we can certainly hold more of these Pro-Ams in the future, for sure." The Pro-Am fixture follows on from the Moolarben Coal shootout on the Sunday, where pros will chip from the fairway to the green, with the closest to the hole winning a cash prize. A Calcutta will commence soon after where pros will be grouped together and auctioned off, with 20 per cent of the pool money going towards the Pro Shop Foundation. "We've had to postpone this event twice before because of COVID so for our major sponsor, KFC, to stay with us...and Moolarben Coal coming on as the shootout sponsor, and all of our hole sponsors, it's been very interesting and we're very grateful," Mayson said. "Hopefully running a tournament next year will be easier for all involved." The Moolarben Coal shootout will commence at 5pm on Sunday, March 20, before the KFC Legends Pro-Am tees off at 10am on Monday, March 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

