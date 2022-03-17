Doing the Eagle Rock: Music legend Ross Wilson talks new music, Mudgee and dropping your pants

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and creator of one of Australia's most iconic tunes, Ross Wilson's impact on the fabric of music culture has been felt in all corners. Wilson is heading to Mudgee on March 26 to perform as part of the lineup at Sunset Sounds, one of the biggest gigs in Mudgee since the pandemic, and he's eager to get back to a part of the country he loves. Wilson spoke with the Mudgee Guardian ahead of his trip to town which is part of a number of stops he's making throughout the year, ever the performer and eager to back on the road now that COVID restrictions allow it. "We're making up for lost time really. I sat around for two years and did half a dozen gigs. So we got a lot of time to make up for and of course, you know, we're going to put everything that we have into it," he said. The last time Wilson released an album was more than a decade ago in 2010, but he revealed that during COVID lockdown he spent plenty of time in the studio and is preparing a new release for the future, though the style might be different to what people expect from the seasoned rocker. "I did have a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do in the future. I wrote some songs and went through my archives and found a few songs that I've completely forgotten about that are really good," he said. "So I've got a backlog of stuff that I want to record, and we'll get another album out there maybe an EP before that. "I think it might surprise people. I've been writing a lot more humorous songs. I got a bit serious here for a while, but I'm having a lot of fun again now, maybe lockdown helped with that, I'm not sure. But, you know, there's definitely been a slight turn to the left, or wherever you want to go. "I think it'll be a mixture of all the things that I'm known for, which is - I mean, I'm known for Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock. I'm a blend of all those things. But basically, it's my voice and the things I want to say and as you grow older I think the things you say, take out a bit more gravitas. But like I said, I've been having a lot more fun." Wilson is most well known around the country as the writer and performer of iconic bop Eagle Rock. It is expected that during his performance in Mudgee there will be more than a few punters doing the 'eagle drop', a time-honoured Aussie tradition that involves dropping your pants and dancing for the duration of the song. Wilson said he isn't sure where the tradition started but is amused that it's become part of the culture. "I don't know who started it. University of Queensland - QUT people reckon that they started it, they've even got rules in the student bar... it gets down to number eight or something and it's like 'security are not to eject patrons if they drop their pants to the song Eagle Rock'. And then it's like, 'but they must replace them at the end'. "By the way for all your [Mudgee Guardian] readers, you don't take all of your pants off, you just - you keep your undies on." Sunset Sounds will kick off in Mudgee on Saturday, March 26 at Craigmoor Wines. The lineup features; Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Russel Morris, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Shannon Noll, Wendy Matthews and Bachelor Girl. "I'm in good company, that is Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Russel Morris, Joe Camilleri. You know, those three guys I just mentioned, they're all contemporaries of mine... we're exactly the same age and we're all still performing at a high level and putting out new stuff. It's great to be in their company," Wilson said. "It's great that that audience has come along, and there's going to be thousands of people there. We'll hit our stride and everyone will have a great time. The sun will be shining I hope and it'll be great." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/702d26fa-5d1a-4f5a-bf0e-d01017d7a2cd.jpg/r0_27_2048_1184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg