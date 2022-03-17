newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mobile speed camera warning signs are back on regional NSW roads, including those in the Mudgee area, a year after they were removed. In December 2021 it was announced large blue and white warning signs would be fixed to the roof of every mobile speed vehicle, to "give motorists fair warning", according to Deputy Premier and former Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole. Speeding fines skyrocketed across NSW after the warning signs were removed last year, prompting calls from the opposition to reintroduce the measures. The backflip means all mobile speed cameras will now be marked to make them visible to motorists but no signs will be placed before the vehicle. Mr Toole was adamant the decision to re-introduce warning signs was about striking the right balance. "We need to strike the right balance between giving a fair go to the majority who are trying to do the right thing and ensuring those few who continue to deliberately risk lives cop the fine they deserve," Mr Toole said. "There is no excuse for speeding - and with these new signs, in addition to the 1000 fixed signs we're already rolling out, motorists will have every opportunity to change their behaviour and ensure the safety of everyone on the road." A retractable, double-sided sign, similar to those currently used in the ACT, will be installed on top of all mobile speed camera vehicles and rolled out from February 2022. In November, former NSW roads minister Duncan Gay told a parliamentary road safety inquiry the removal of the signs was done in good faith but was the wrong decision. "Speed cameras are important but they shouldn't be there for entrapment," he said at the time. The government says camera revenue goes directly into the Community Road Safety Fund to improve road safety and provide education, lifesaving infrastructure and enforcement.

