Early on Monday morning, as the sun was rising over Mudgee, roughly two dozen cyclists left town heading west marking the start of the 2022 Tour De Oroc ride. Beginning in 2013, the biennial, 1,140 kilometre, six-day ride started as a way to raise money for the Macquarie Homestay in Dubbo. No doubt the 1,140 kilometres outback charity ride to raise over $110,00 this year will be tough, says Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson who has been behind the successful fundraiser for Macquarie Home Stay, which provides cheap accommodation for families and patients undergoing treatments at Dubbo's health services. They'll finish at Dubbo six days later for hopefully having beat a Guinness world record for most logos on biker's jersey. "There will be tough conditions, heat and bits of dust storm along the way," Dickerson said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Along the way, the group hears from people who have used Macquarie Home Stay. "At each of those communities, someone will come along and talk about their experience," organiser Matthew Dickerson said. "He talked about some cancer treatments he's having and he said he wouldn't have had it. He just simply would have had it because he had to stay in Dubbo for about six weeks - it was a daily cancer treatment. He said I could not have afforded to stay at a motel. "He talked quite frankly he said 'I probably wouldn't be here now'. So you feel that you're doing something different. You're making a difference in the community." But Cr Dickerson said he's up for it and so were the riders who signed up that include avid local bicycle riders while others come from Mudgee, Sydney and Cobar for they are also on a mission to overtake the Guinness current record of 130 sponsorship logos on a biker's jersey held by United Kingdom's Arran Linton-Smith. Last year, Mr Linton-Smith, 65, broke the record beating Cr Dickerson's 114. He has been known to be riding even in "hurricane conditions" for the National Autistic Society UK. He overtook Cr Dickerson's 114 logos embedded on an earlier Tour de OROC jersey. "We've got more than that but I can't reveal now," says Cr Dickerson, who has stuck by his earlier goal to beat Mr Linton-Smith's record. The second day to Walgett is 178 kilometres, third day is 231 kilometres to Bourke, fourth day is 160 kilometres to Cobar, fifth day to Warren is 209 kilometres and the final leg to home is 145 kilometres to Dubbo. They will come home and converge at Macquarie Home Stay to celebrate, rest those legs, and count their winnings on the most number of logos for display in next year's tour jersey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/3bf4348f-6b6d-4af1-a7ac-e202723e400d.jpg/r1201_470_3509_1774_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg