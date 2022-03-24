Sunset Sounds has been cancelled two days out from festival

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In a second blow for local and visiting music lovers, Sunset Sounds has been cancelled. Organisers of the event which was set to include such acts as Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano and Russell Morris, said the weather made it impossible to proceed. They said the decision was made between the promotor, site team, venue and the production team that the wet weather meant the stage could not be built at the Craigmoor site. "With great disappointment, due to heavy rainfall we need to announce the cancellation of Sunset Sounds at Craigmoor Wines, Mudgee this Saturday," the formal statement read. "Due to the recent heavy rainfall, we are unable to safely erect the stage, and the safety of our crew, bands and audience is paramount." This is the second time Sunset Sounds Mudgee has been called off after the initial date, which was intended for October 2021, was postponed to March 26, 2022 due to border closure uncertainty. Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Russell Morris, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Dragon, Ross Wilson, Shannon Noll, Wendy Matthews and Bachelor Girl were booked for the concert. Sunset Sounds organisers expressed hope that another event can go ahead in 2023 at Mudgee. All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund via Ticketek. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/d423f818-c764-4e9f-bd4a-93a9052303ab.jpg/r0_38_1064_639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg