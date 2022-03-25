newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A lot goes into winning Fashions on the Field, just ask Michelle Meyers. The Mudgee fashionista was crowned the champion at Towac Park's recent Legends Day races over the weekend. She spoke about what goes into making the perfect outfit, but said there was a lot more to the day than just putting on your Sunday best. "I've been back into (Fashions on the Field) fairly full on for the past three years," she said. "Obviously COVID has put a big into dint into the middle of each year, but during lockdown I started to learn millinery which is how you make hats and fascinators and my outfits are a collaboration between my mum and I. So I design them and my mum (Judy Meyers) who is retired makes the dress and I make the headwear." Although the mother-daughter duo live in different towns - Michelle in Mudgee and Judy in Bathurst - it hasn't seemed to slowed them down. "I like the design process and I like the planning and it's a great thing that mum and I do together," the daughter added. Speaking about the outfit that landed her as Towac champion, she was quick to point out how there are different rules for different seasons of the year. "When we tick over into Autumn it's important that we stick to those rules. The type of headwear you have, being leather, felt or a heavier material. Then the outfit as well," she said. "I found the fabric for my skirt first and then I did a lesson on felt hat making and just so happened to make it in that coordinating coral colour. I'm currently loving anything with pearls on it and that tied it all together." While taking home a prize at the end of a race meet is the ultimate goal, the former Orange local added that the day was about far more than just fashion. "I've met a lot of different people from all over the place," she said. "The good thing with this is meeting new people at regional race meets, I can pretty much go to any race meet now and know someone. My favourite is regional race meets." She offered some advice for anyone looking to get into the lifestyle. "Go to the races and say hello to all the other girls who are competing," Ms Meyers said. "I meet new people at every race meet and then connect with them on social media. Girls who are passionate about it, love sharing that passion with other people. "It is a really supportive little community. There's a lot of girls who will start off by going on their own, but end up meeting new people." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/09c3a711-cc96-4552-81b7-d85ce7f3d357.JPG/r0_304_5568_3450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg