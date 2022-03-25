sport, local-sport,

The Central West Blue Bulls have enjoyed a successful hit out in a pre-season trial at Canberra on Saturday. Travelling to the nation's capital, the Blue Bulls played three matches against Uni-Norths Owls, in senior men, senior women and colts. While colts suffered a 26-14 loss, the men's won a close match 31-29, while the women were comfortable winners 29-0. Senior men's coach Dean Oxley said while his team was poor in defensive at times, he was pleased with the result. "We played a really high paced, fast system but a lack of game time and fitness probably took its toll," he said. "We made a few uncharacteristic errors but in saying that we scored 31 points. 31-29 indicates it was a poor defensive game but we had 20 players up against their top 30. "The team finished second in the Canberra competition last year, which is a really high standard. So I was really impressed with the application from the boys. "To get the win was an absolute bonus to keep that winning culture going." While there'll be limited opportunities to meet together before the Country Championships in June, Oxley said he's hoping to improve his team's defence. "We did some statistical analysis through Sydney University and defence is certainly an area we're focused on working on in the lead-up to the carnival," he said. "With the amount of ball we turned over, it was indicative of our fitness levels than our skill levels. There's work to be done. "There's seven club games before the carnival, so that will help. I'm not getting too concerned about what I saw there. I was happy to see us play a high standard game of football. "The boys really stood up on a hot day. A lot of boys were having their first hit out and I'm confident Uni-Norths would've been going for some months." Oxley picked out a number of players that stood out on Saturday including Forbes' Miniti Tonga, Parkes' Dan Ryan and Dubbo's Filisone Pauta. "Miniti is a strong halfback, who played off the bench last year for the Blue Bulls," he said. "It was great to see Dan Ryan returning to the group. He had an outstanding day, when he hasn't had much football in recent years. To go straight into that level and standout, I was super impressed with him. "Filisone Pauta is a class player and his leadership was outstanding. When he was with the ball, he was really impressive." It's expected the Blue Bulls will have a training session on the Sunday following the opening round of the Central West Rugby Union competition on April 24. Oxley will be hoping to have a few more training sessions in the lead up to the Country Championships. "It's a challenge for these men who have other commitments in their lives and their clubs on the Saturday. It's a large ask but I thoroughly enjoyed it on Saturday. The attitude on the field and off the field was outstanding," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/6c01a861-138e-4f9f-99bd-5d29dc93d483.jpg/r0_136_998_700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg