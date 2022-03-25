With greater engagement, comes greater outcomes

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

How many of you consider yourself engaged with politics and keen to make your decision come voting time? Apathy around elections is not new, but seems to be growing. Or perhaps it's just the 'optics', in political-speak. COVID could be partly to blame, our enthusiasm for mingling with the election day crowds and enjoying a democracy sausage waning in recent years. I can't be the only person who remembers the big market days with P&C cake stalls, fire engine displays and plant sales making the trip to place numbers in boxes just that much more enticing. Now it's get in, make your mark - with your own pencil preferably - and get out. No fanfare, no barbecue, no fun. We're likely only seven weeks out from a federal election - May 14 being the best bet at this stage - and I'm struggling to find any community engagement in the process. Gone are the days of the town hall 'Meet the Candidates' forums. Due not only to the threat of holding meetings in the age of COVID-19, but that the timeframe for any media outlet or interest group to coordinate and host such an event is seriously lacking. Many resort to online forums, Zoom sessions and social media to share candidate views and voter pitches. That's fine, but it lacks the engagement and personality of a meet and greet. And based on the few online sessions I attended in recent months for the state election, interest is just not there, with viewers only numbering in the low double digits. We can hardly be surprised at apathy towards our leading politicians though. When the federal election does roll around in May, Scott Morrison will be the first Prime Minister since John Howard to have served a full term - and that's only if he makes it there without a spill. In the 15 years since Howard's era, each subsequent PM has been knifed by their colleagues amid falling ratings, ideology clashes or party room bickering. What we all do love, it appears, is a good politician bashing - figurative of course - the cutting down of the tall poppy, the toppling of whomever or whichever party is in charge. None of which leads to good outcomes for the electorate. Greater engagement with the process leads to greater scrutiny of the decision-making, which one would hope leads to better outcomes for us all. I would love to hear your thoughts and what you want from your local paper in regards to election content. Be sure to get in touch, even if it's to tell me I'm looking back on a democracy sausage with rose-tinted glasses! - Ben Palmer, Editor

