Castlereagh league tag, youth knockouts ready for start at Gulgong

The 2022 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League season will get underway this Saturday at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval when the annual league tag and youth league knockouts will be played. Following on from two COVID affected seasons in 2019 and 2021, the latter seeing proceedings coming to a halt after 17 of the scheduled 18 competition rounds had been played, the ten Castlereagh League clubs are eagerly looking forward to the 2022 season which will hopefully be finalised come grand final day on Saturday, September 3. Whilst most clubs have already played in a trial game, the knockouts at Gulgong will signal the commencement of the "real thing" as far as 2022 is concerned. Two fields will be utilised with the kick-off to be at 11.00am and the final game to commence at 4.25pm. The 11.00am games will feature Gulgong up against Binnaway on field one, whilst Gilgandra and Dunedoo will be in action on field two. The senior rugby league knockout will be staged following Saturday, April 9 at Gilgandra's McGrane Oval. The competition proper will commence on Saturday, April 23 when the Cobar Roosters host the Gilgandra Panthers in what will be a fundraising day for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a round one clash. All other round one games will be played on Saturday, April 30.

