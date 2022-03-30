newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If last year's results are anything to go by, the Canberra Raiders could be in for an upsetting drive home, as the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles head into this Saturday's round four NRL Telstra Premiership fixture at Glen Willow Stadium much like in 2021, off the back of a 13-12 triumph. While last Sunday's game against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs saw Manly take a "scrappy" win, a fate that was sealed by a Daly Cherry-Evans field goal, who in the post-match press conference expressed how he "didn't care how it went through, it just had to go through", the top-tier squad are hoping for a result much like their previous one in Mudgee. In round six of the 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership at Glen Willow Stadium, the Sea Eagles kept the Gold Coast Titans at nil in front of 6,380 footy fans. It was the first time since 2014 they've kept a side scoreless outside of Lottoland. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles winger, Jason Saab, who scored two tries in last year's regional appearance, said in an interview with the Mudgee Guardian that the maroon and white contingent want a similar result to that in 2021. "The boys are focused on building on our last game. We want to put more points on, but more importantly, just do whatever we have to do to get the win," Saab said. "It'd be awesome to get another 36-nil win in Mudgee but I guess every year is different, you don't know what to expect, but we will do everything we can to put on a scoreboard like that. "Nothing is guaranteed in this game, you've got to work for it." The 21-year-old said with elite rugby league only on display two times a year in Mudgee, it's an opportunity not to be missed. "It only comes around twice a year I think so definitely get out there while we're here. It's a good opportunity to engage with the community who can come and enjoy some footy," he said. "They obviously don't get too much footy but there's a lot of passionate fans out there." The April 2 game against the Canberra Raiders will take place at Glen Willow Stadium with a 5.30pm kick-off. Gates open at 2.30pm with a curtain raiser between the Mudgee Dragons and Dubbo Macquarie slated for 3pm.

