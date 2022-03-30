newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ever wondered what your dog or cat was really thinking? An unusual workshop in Orange next month could give you the opportunity to have a conversation with them and find out. Sydney based animal communicator Jacqueline Buckingham will host an Introduction to Animal Communication weekend workshop on April 22-24, which promises to "reawaken your telepathic ability and understand the animals in your life more clearly." Ms Buckingham says her first communication with animals and plants was at the age of three, and she started teaching animal communication when she rediscovered her abilities about a decade ago. She says her techniques help people to understand their animals and to have a more harmonious relationship with them, especially if there are behavioural issues: "We can work with them and try and find out what's behind that behaviour, and then we can help them find a solution," she said. She says previous successes have included stopping a distressed cat from scratching and destroying a couch, by finding out that it wanted its scratching pole moved, and communicating with a cat with cancer about its wishes for treatment. Domesticated animals like pet dogs, cats and horses are the creatures people most often want to connect with, Ms Buckingham says, but the technique she uses also works with any wild species, including koalas, gorillas and giraffes. Using photographs, participants at the workshop will learn how to "tune in" to animals. "It's like dialing up a radio station," Ms Buckingham said.

