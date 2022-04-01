Manly v Raiders: Everything you need to know to be game day ready

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For the second time in under 12 months, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles supporters will flock to Mudgee as Glen Willow Stadium gets prepped and primed for this Saturday's derby. The April 2 round four NRL fixture against the Canberra Raiders is set to be a highlight for the region's footy fans, with Manly hoping their history in Mudgee repeats itself. In order to get you fully game day ready, we've prepared some answers to the questions you may have. Getting there is easy with a FREE shuttle bus going from Mudgee West (Nicholson Street, White Circle and Banjo Paterson intersection, Bell Street and Cox Street), the CBD (former Mudgee Tourist Office, Mudgee High School, St Matthew's Catholic School) and the Mudgee Racecourse. Each shuttle bus will start at 2pm and go on a continuous rotation every 15 minutes. There will be an add-on return bus service for Kandos, Rylstone and Lue that will cost $37. Tickets can be purchased here. Departures: There will also be an add-on return bus service for Gulgong that will cost $13.50, and depart from Anzac Park at 2pm. Return buses will depart from Glen Willow Stadium at approximately 7pm. The only walking route from the Mudgee CBD will be via the Holyoake Pedestrian Bridge. There will be no parking available at the facility or on Pitts Lane through the entirety of game day, except for those with a Mobility Parking Permit and/or Australian Disability Parking Permit. There will however be limited spaces at the Mudgee Racecourse. You can purchase your 2022 round four Manly v Raiders NRL Tesltra Premiership ticket here. According to Council's guide, you're encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and small portable chair along with your game day essentials. However, the following items are not allowed: While you can bring your own snacks, there will be multiple food and beverage outlets operating during the event. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, April 2 will be a partly cloudy day with a top of 21 degrees and 40 per cent chance of rain. With overnight temperatures falling between 7 and 12, some warmer clothing is advised. Don't forget to slip, slop and slap throughout the day. Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium, Ulan Rd & Pitts Lane, Mudgee 2850. Why not make the most of your weekend by spending Sunday, April 3 at the Mudgee Race Club? They will be hosting a meeting with gates open at 11am. The first race of the day will jump at 12.45pm. To purchase your tickets, click here.

