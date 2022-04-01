news, local-news, nrl, Hudson Young, Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles

When Raiders second-rower Hudson Young trots out on Saturday afternoon in Mudgee to face the Sea Eagles, one of his biggest fans and greatest inspirations, his grandmother, will be there cheering him on. During NRL Multicultural Round, in a video released by the club about the players' roots, Young revealed that his background was Ukrainian. With a name like 'Young' it'd be hard to spot such a link had he not mentioned it, but it's an undeniable part of his family history. "Nan came over when she was about eight years old and lived in the Greta migrant camp (near Newcastle)," Young said. "She's pretty proud of where she comes from, and so is my mum and my aunty, and they can all speak fluent Ukrainian." Though he is not fluent in Ukrainian, Young does boast a few phrases. "I've been left behind there with the language but it's all good, I can say thank you and goodbye and know a couple others, but I can't put a sentence together," Young said. The 23-year-old said his grandmother has told him and his brothers all about the family links to Ukraine and one day, when it is possible to do so safely, he wants to make a trip over to Europe. The war in Ukraine has been dominating news headlines for weeks now, and for Young's family it has been concerning to watch from the other side of the world. "I've still got family over there. I haven't met them, but Nan's been in contact with them," Young said. MORE LOCAL NEWS "I think they're safe at the moment. They're a bit on the outskirts, so fingers crossed everything is ok over there. "It would be scary for my nan because she's still got cousins and family over there." The strength shown by his grandmother throughout her life has been an inspiration to the Maitland-born league product and no-one has been in his corner throughout his journey to the NRL like her. His grandmother will be front and centre in Mudgee for Canberra's country clash against Manly, making the three-and-a-half hour trip for the game. "Nan has played a massive part in my career. I remember as a young kid she'd come down to every game and they still travel down now today," Young said. "Mum, nan and pop will come out, so I can't wait to see the family." Young said the Raiders will have their work cut out for them to nullify last year's Dally M medallist and Manly star Tom Trbojevic, but the team will take great confidence from their gusty victory last week over the Titans. "To come out and put points on in the second half against the Titans, it shows the character within the team and how close we are as a group to be able to hang in there like that and come up with two points," he said. "I haven't watched too much of Manly last year, but on Turbo's form last year we've got to be on our A-game to keep him quiet, and that'll go a long way to win the game."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/779d628e-685e-45fb-aa68-671cba40ec74.jpg/r768_378_3619_1989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg