newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Locals and visitors to the Mudgee region united in their passion for rugby league on Saturday, April 2 as the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles took on the Canberra Raiders. Maroon and white were the colours of the day with green trickling through in a show of support from the outnumbered Raiders supporters. The game's results, although for some meant everything, were an added bonus if success was earned by their team, with the main thrill seeing elite athletes in a regional setting. The Mudgee Guardian's journalist, Jay-Anna Mobbs, was there on the day to capture social photos. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/fbb52cbd-b111-4a44-b831-f87354a9e687.JPG/r0_247_4800_2959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg