The Baradine Magpies' League Tag picked up from where they left off in season 2021 when they claimed the honours at the 2022 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League Tag knockout played at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval last Saturday. The Magpiettes were leading the 2021 competition ladder when COVID bought a rapid halt to proceedings for the year after 17 rounds had been played and on Saturday they signalled they they were again one of the sides to beat for premiership honours season. The black and whites won all their four games on the day, defeating Narromine Jets 22 to 12 and Cobar Roosters 18 to nil in their pool games before meeting up with Jets again in a semi final and defeating them convincingly before going on to soundly beat the Gilgandra Pink Panthers 24 to nil in the final. READ ALSO: The Panthers went through their pool games undefeated defeating the Dunedoo Swannettes 6 points to nil and then downing the Coonamble Bears 18 to 8. Attention now swings to the senior rugby league sides who will all be lining up at Gilgandra this Saturday afternoon for their annual knockout. The opening game will feature Gilgandra and Baradine kicking off at 12 noon, followed by Coonamble and Narromine, then Trangie and Dunedoo with the final first round game being between Cobar and Gulgong. A good crowd is expected to be in attendance wit much interest being focussed on the performance of the Narromine Jets who will be having their first game in the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

