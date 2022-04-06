newsletters, editors-pick-list, Showgirl, Sydney, Royal, The Land, Merriwa, Dunedoo, women in ag

UNIVERSITY students from Dunedoo and Merriwa have won tickets to the Sydney Royal Show following the judging of the Zone 5 final of The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl Competition at Mudgee on Saturday. Dunedoo Showgirl Effie Fergusson is in her final year of a Bachelor of Agriculture and Business at the University of New England and is passionate about working in a rural area when she finishes her studies. Effie hopes to one day return to the family farm and run it in partnership with her brothers, however in the meantime she aims to gain employment in the financial and animal management industry. To help get her foot in the door to a rewarding career, Effie also works part-time as a customer support officer for Practical Systems in Armidale. Effie has a keen interest in sport and since being at university has started playing rugby union. She has played in the Robb College women's rugby union sevens and 15s teams and served as Robb College women's sports president. At the Dunedoo Show, Effie said she enjoyed helping set up and steward in the pavilion. Effie hopes to be an ambassador and voice for rural women making a difference. Merriwa Showgirl Sarah White is studying Bachelor degrees in Veterinary Science and Veterinary Biology at Charles Sturt University. Sarah is passionate about animal health and welfare and hopes to work as a mixed practice vet with large animals. Upon graduation next year, she's aiming to focus her career in a rural area. At university, Sarah was the Veterinary Students Association events co-ordinator in 2017 and 2018. Earlier this year she travelled to India to participate in animal spaying and vaccinating clinics. Sarah said a highlight of the trip was visiting the more isolated rural areas of India. In her spare time she enjoys playing Aussie rules and this year has also joined the women's 10s rugby union team. Sarah is also helping organise the Merriwa Show Ball and hopes her experience gained as the Merriwa Showgirl will help her become more involved and develop skills to assist her local show. The other Zone 5 Showgirls were: Binnaway Showgirl Millie Riley; Bulahdelah Showgirl Ellie Gooch; Gresford Showgirl Courtney Gould; Gulgong Showgirl Morgan Rae; Lithgow Showgirl Elyse Hudson; Maitland Showgirl Caitlin Hipwell; Mendooran Showgirl Abby Skinner; Morisset-Lake Macquarie Showgirl Sarah Gattera; Mudgee Showgirl Emily Blackwell; Newcastle Showgirl Casey-Lee Rebellato; Oberon Showgirl Bronte Gavey; Rydal Showgirl Emma Martin; Singleton Showgirl Taylor Giggins; Stroud Showgirl Hannah Baldwin, and Upper Hunter Showgirl Monique Estrada. The Zone 5 final was hosted by Mudgee Show Society at Parklands Resort and Conference Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yLeFMnh28MAxupuQMFvs9Q/300d121f-b4f3-41f5-b1e1-f50a1816c626.jpg/r0_63_1632_985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg