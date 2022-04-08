newsletters, editors-pick-list, Sydney Royal, CWA, Royal Agricultural Society, Buy From The Bush

The scones will flow fresh and fast to patrons at the Sydney Royal Easter Show starting on Friday as two institutions of rural life each reach milestones this year. The Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) of NSW celebrates its bicentenary in 2022 and the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW marks its 100th birthday. A hardworking team is set to throw open the doors of the iconic CWA of NSW Tea Room, which first started serving up its renowned Devonshire teas 75 years ago. "There's so many reasons to celebrate at this year's show, with the bicentenary of the RAS and our Tea Room anniversary, which is an important milestone for our members, particularly those who have volunteered so much of their time over the past 75 years," CWA NSW president Stephanie Stanhope said. "The fact we can be part of the RAS' 200th anniversary and that it coincides with our own centenary makes this such an important occasion. "Both associations share a passion for rural and regional NSW and the goal of furthering the interests of our regions, so we can't wait for the gates to open on the 2022 Royal Easter Show." About 200 CWA members will volunteer this year, serving up an average of 4000 scones each day. With crowd numbers increased from last year, and the bicentennial seen as an added reason for visitors to attend, the CWA has the record of 5125 scones sold in a day, set in 2018, in its sights. Visitors to the Tea Room this year can also take home their own CWA of NSW Centenary memento in the form of a specially-curated showbag containing an apron, cookie, mug and jams, among other goodies. While the CWA is a regular, another rural champion is about to make its debut at the Sydney Royal. Buy From The Bush announced it was coming to Sydney Showground, in the fashion and style pavilion from Friday to Wednesday. It will be accompanied by 12 bush businesses. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/0fe7d8d9-fdf0-4567-a455-a2fd7ef4aa2b.jpg/r0_663_5556_3802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg